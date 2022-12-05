Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Sells $510,450.00 in Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

