Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Sells $512,400.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $30.84 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 31.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 75.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 53.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DigitalOcean

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

