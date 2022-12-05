Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $866,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $24,206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

