Rosenblatt Securities Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.64.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
