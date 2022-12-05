Head-To-Head Contrast: Sema4 (SMFR) and Its Peers

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sema4 to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sema4 Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 637.82%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 80.79%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sema4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.45 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.90

Sema4’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sema4 beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

