Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Drops By 14.7%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
GrafTech International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of EAF opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 79.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 45.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrafTech International (EAF)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.