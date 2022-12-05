Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Drops By 14.7%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of EAF opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 79.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 45.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

