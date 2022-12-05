Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,639,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

