Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,639,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.
Iberdrola Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.
About Iberdrola
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.