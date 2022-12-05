FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in November

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
FAR Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of FARYF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. FAR has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
FAR Company Profile
