Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declines By 14.9%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 213,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $388.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISI shares. StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

