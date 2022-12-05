Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in November

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

