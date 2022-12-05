Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in November

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.