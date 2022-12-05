IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 977,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

