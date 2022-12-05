Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.56. Appian has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.33 per share, with a total value of $4,914,331.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,739,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,458,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Appian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

