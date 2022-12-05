AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in November

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in AGCO by 68.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $135.53 on Monday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

