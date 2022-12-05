Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.