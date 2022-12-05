The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $54.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.81.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

