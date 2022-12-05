Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells $669,300.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

