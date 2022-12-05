Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells $669,300.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KDNY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.