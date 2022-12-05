Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $794,809.40 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $141.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

