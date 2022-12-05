Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $781,497.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

