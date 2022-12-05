Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $588,914.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $187.69.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 54.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 126,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

