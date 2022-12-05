Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 50,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nimrod Ben-Natan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmonic alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.