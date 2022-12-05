PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Insider Sells $617,706.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $31.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

About PDF Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 386,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 277,199 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 289,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 194,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 313,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

