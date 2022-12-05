PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Insider Sells $617,706.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PDFS opened at $31.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.41.
PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
