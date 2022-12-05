Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CTO Sells $666,215.76 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.54 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.