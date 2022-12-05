Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CTO Sells $666,215.76 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.54 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $10,592,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $7,113,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,898,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

