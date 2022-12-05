Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.