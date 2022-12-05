Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells $922,704.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $201.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $193,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AJG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

