Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $974,002.23 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

GSHD stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,090.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

