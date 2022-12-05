Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $1,223,200.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $121.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

