The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 24,218 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Liberty Braves Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

