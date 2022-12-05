Insider Selling: Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Sells $1,058,400.00 in Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tecnoglass

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

