Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $1,001,347.20 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %
DECK opened at $389.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $410.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.