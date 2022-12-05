Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $1,001,347.20 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00.

On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50.

DECK opened at $389.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $410.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

