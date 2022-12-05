Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells $1,255,259.52 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guy Carling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

