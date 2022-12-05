Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,755.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,196,600.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of -0.40. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $61,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. CL King lifted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

