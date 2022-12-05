Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

PDCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

