Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $1,125,168.28 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
