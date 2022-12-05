Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $1,125,168.28 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 431,391 shares during the period. Finally, FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

