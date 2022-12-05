Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $1,125,168.28 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Formula One Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
