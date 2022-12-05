The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 24,218 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,780,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
