The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 24,218 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,780,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.