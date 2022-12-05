Insider Buying: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Acquires 19,702 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.71 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

