Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE BABA opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

