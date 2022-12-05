Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.
ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
ZNTL opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $85.95.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
