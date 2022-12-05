Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,271,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares in the last quarter.

ZNTL opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $85.95.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

