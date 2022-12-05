Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.61 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Couchbase by 33.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

