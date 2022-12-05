Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.61 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Couchbase by 33.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

