AutoZone (AZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $24.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $124 EPS for the current fiscal year and $141 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,571.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,384.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,218.92. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,494.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

