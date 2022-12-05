MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $160.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.
In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
