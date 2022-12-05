MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $160.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 212,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

