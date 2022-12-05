Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

