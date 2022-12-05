Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
See Also
