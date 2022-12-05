Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skillsoft Price Performance
NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
