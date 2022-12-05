Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRA opened at $3.99 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

