Dollarama (DOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL stock opened at C$83.79 on Monday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$55.55 and a one year high of C$84.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,946.50. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

