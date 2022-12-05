The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.89 million.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

TSE:DSG opened at C$96.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 71.36. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$72.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.