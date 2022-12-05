Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.