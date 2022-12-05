Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $111.55

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.55.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $76.90 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

