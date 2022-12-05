Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $79.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

