Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $20.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.